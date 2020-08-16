Historical Seb Castle in southeastern Iran undergoes restoration

TEHRAN – The historical Seb Castle, a tourist attraction in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan, has undergone some rehabilitation works, a provincial tourism chief has said.

Located in a village of the same name, the castle was used during the Qajar era (1789–1925) as a borderline surveillance base. However, narratives say that its heyday dates back to the time of the Safavids (1501–1736).

A budget of one billion rials (about $24,000) has been allocated to the restoration project, which aims at renovation and beautification of the castle that was damaged by recent heavy rains, said Abdolsalam Mohammadi, CHTN reported on Sunday.

The castle is planned to be ceded to the private sector after being fully restored, the official added.

Seb Castle is constructed of clay and mortar blend with loads of sticky plant seeds. In some parts wooden slabs cut from palm trees have been used to strengthen the overall layout, enabling it to withstand the natural disasters in particular mellow seismic vibrations.

Sistan-Baluchestan is home to several distinctive archaeological sites and natural attractions, including two UNESCO World Heritage sites, namely Shahr-e-Soukhteh (Burnt City) and Lut desert. Seb castle; mud fountains; Darak beach; Darren Negaran; Chabahar beach; and Martian mountains are some of the most notable historical and natural tourist attractions of the province.

