Tourism projects worth $190m underway in Alborz

TEHRAN – Some 8 trillion rials (about $190 million at the official rate of 42,000 rials) has been invested in several tourism-related projects in Alborz province.

Ten projects worth 4 trillion rials (about $114 million) will come on stream in the near future, CHTN quoted provincial tourism chief, Fereydun Mohammadi, as saying on Sunday.

The mentioned projects will generate job opportunities for 660 people, the official added.

Alborz province is surrounded by Mazandaran, Tehran, Markazi, and Qazvin provinces. Its name is driven by the Alborz Mountains. The significant part of the mountains is located in the north part of the province.

Historical resources and documents as well as archeological studies indicate that Alborz has a rich culture dating back to prehistoric times.

