Iranian companies to send anti-corona equipment to 14 countries

TEHRAN – Iranian Knowledge-based companies have so far sent medical and self-protective equipment to four countries for fighting COVID-19 and plan to send the items to ten more countries.

“We started sending consignments to 14 selected countries one month ago,” Mehdi Ghalehnouei, an official with the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology said, adding, that Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, and Kyrgyzstan have received the consignments and other target countries will soon receive it, ISNA reported on Sunday.

One of these countries was Kyrgyzstan that received the second consignment of humanitarian aid, which included 2,500 IGG and 2,500 IGM diagnostic kits, ventilator, 25 pulse oximeters, 25 thermometers, 2,000 disinfectants, and other products, he explained.

Pointing out that the purpose of sending this consignment is to help countries with good economic and political relations, he said that this will provide an opportunity for further contacts between knowledge-based companies of the selected countries.

In May, a plane carrying medical aid provided by Iranian people and the private sector landed at Kabul airport, which consisted of masks, disinfectants, medical gloves, and hospital supplies and 2,000 coronavirus test kits.

In July, Iran delivered a consignment of medical equipment weighing one ton to Iraq to help the neighboring country in the coronavirus battle.

Moreover, Iran sent three million face masks to China and expressed readiness for providing more medical aid earlier in February.

The number of people diagnosed with coronavirus in Iran reached 343,203 on Sunday, of whom 19,639 have died and 297,486 recovered so far. Over the past 24 hours, 2,133 new cases of people having the virus have been identified, and 147 died, Sima Sadat Lari ministry of health’s spokesman said.

Currently, 3,881 patients with coronavirus are in critical condition, she added.

FB/MG