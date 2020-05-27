Iran sends anti-corona medical supplies to Afghanistan

TEHRAN – A plane carrying medical aid provided by Iranian people and the private sector landed at Kabul airport on Tuesday, IRNA news agency reported.

The shipment consists of masks, disinfectants, medical gloves, and hospital supplies donated by the people and the private sector of Iran to Afghans.

The aid is planned to be handed over to the Afghan government and the Ministry of Health officials during an official ceremony.

Iran had previously assisted the Afghan government by 2,000 coronavirus test kits.

Earlier in April, Afghanistan appreciated Iran for offering health and treatment services to Afghan refugees infected with coronavirus free of charge.

