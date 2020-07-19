Iran sends anti-corona medical aid to Iraq

TEHRAN – Iran has delivered a consignment of medical equipment weighing one ton to Iraq to help the neighboring country fight the coronavirus, Iraj Masjedi, Iranian Ambassador to Iraq has announced.

Masjedi stressed that there is good health cooperation between the two sides in the current situation, expressing hope that the cooperation will continue.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on Sunday morning for a one-day visit.

The number of people diagnosed with coronavirus in Iran reached 273,656 on Sunday, of whom 14,188 have died and 237,788 recovered so far. Over the past 24 hours, 2,182 new cases of people having the virus have been identified, and 209 died, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said.

Currently, 3,556 patients with coronavirus are in critical condition, she added.

FB/MG