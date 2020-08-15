Iran delivers second shipment of anti-corona aid to Kyrgyzstan

TEHRAN – Iran has sent the second consignment of humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan to counter COVID-19, Kyrgyzstan's foreign ministry announced on Friday.

The shipment includes medical equipment including ventilators, thermometers, pulse oximeters, PCR tests, and kits for EIA testing, IRNA reported.

Iran's humanitarian aid confirms the warm fraternal relations between the two countries based on mutual support. Iran delivered its first shipment of humanitarian aid to the Kyrgyz authorities in May, according to Kyrgyzstan's foreign ministry announcement.

The first consignment of Iranian medical aid consisted of 357 cartons weighing more than three tons and included medical items, medicines, and personal protective equipment to fight coronavirus.

Humanitarian aid was provided by Iran at the request of the Kyrgyz side in an official ceremony with both countries officials in attendance.

Iran had previously assisted other countries in the fight against the global pandemic.

In late May, a plane carrying medical aid provided by Iranian people and the private sector landed at Kabul airport, which consisted of masks, disinfectants, medical gloves, and hospital supplies and 2,000 coronavirus test kits.

In July, Iran has delivered a consignment of medical equipment weighing one ton to Iraq to help the neighboring country in the coronavirus battle.

Moreover, Iran has sent three million face masks to China and has expressed readiness for providing more medical aid earlier in February.

The number of people diagnosed with coronavirus in Iran reached 341,070 on Saturday, of whom 19,492 have died and 295,630 recovered so far. Over the past 24 hours, 2,245 new cases of people having the virus have been identified, and 161 died, Sima Sadat Lari ministry of health’s spokesman said.

Currently, 3,911 patients with coronavirus are in critical condition, she added.

