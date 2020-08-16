Qorban Mohammadpur to make sequel to “Salam Mumbai”

TEHRAN – Iranian director Qorban Mohammadpur plans to make a sequel to his 2015 love story “Salam Mumbai”.

The Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance announced on Sunday that the project “Salam Mumbai 2” has obtained a production license, however, it gave no detail about the film’s plot.

Bollywood actors Gulshan Grover and Dia Mirza co-starred with Iranian actor Mohammadreza Golzar in “Salam Mumbai”, which was almost totally shot in India.

“Salam Mumbai” was about Ali, an exchange student from Iran who is studying medicine as a cardiology resident in Mumbai. By chance, he saves the life of one of his classmates Karishma, who has attempted suicide. Little by little, he tries to talk to Karishma and give her hope and happiness, which eventually leads to the two of them falling in love.

Mohammadpur also directed “The Devil’s Daughter” with a cast of Iranian and Bollywood actors in India.

The story of the film is about Satan’s daughter who intends to repent. She is first asked to find an innocent man to bow down to until her repentance is accepted. Satan’s daughter then descends to search for a man.

In March, another of Mohammadpur’s love stories, “Falling in Love in Hanoi”, a project between Iran and Vietnam, come to a halt as members of the Iranian crew failed to get visas to Vietnam due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the world.

However, Mohammadpur announced his plan in June to make a comedy named “The World of Silence”.

In the movie, a new viral disease named “COVID-20” is detected. The virus, which has been transferred from snakes to man, does not kill its victims; rather, they lose their hearing instead as a result. The virus spreads from New York during the General Assembly of the United Nations. Members of an Iranian delegation attending the meeting test positive for the virus and are no longer able to hear people. Finally, Ahmad Aslani, a top Iranian microbiologist, is assigned the task of researching the virus to make a vaccine for the disease.

Photo: Mohammadreza Golzar and Dia Mirza act in a scene from Iranian director Qorban Mohammadpur’s 2015 love story “Salam Mumbai”.

MMS/YAW