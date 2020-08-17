Tehran Times shines at Bourse & Media festival

Mahnaz Abdi, the economic editor of the Tehran Times, won the third place at the fourth national Bourse & Media Festival, which was held online on Sunday.

Her work titled “Capital market absorbs $12b in a quarter” was the sole English-language entry to the news section of the festival.

She competed with around 250 journalists from across the country submitting a total of 900 articles and news stories.

It should be noted that the jury did not recognize any of the works submitted to the news section deserved for the first and the second prizes.

Last year, Abdi was named the third winner at the festival for writing a news story about the Tehran Stock Exchange titled “TSE worth of trades up 62% since last March.”

In 2016 and 2017, she was awarded the top prizes at the fourth and fifth editions of the national Oil & Media festival for her articles about the development of Iran’s West Karoun oil fields, and Iranian petrochemical industry development.