Mohammad Tabe appointed Iran’s NPC secretary general

TEHRAN – Mohammad Tabe was named secretary general of Iran’s National Paralympic Committee (NPC) on Monday.

Tabe, who has already worked as deputy NPC technical director, was working as acting NPC secretary general since July.

He replaced Hadi Rezaei in the position.

Rezaei stepped down from his role on June 20 but will remain as Iran’s delegation Chef de Mission for next year's Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Rezaei also is Iran’s sitting volleyball team head coach.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games have been postponed until next year because of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. The event, due to begin on 24 July, will now take place "no later than summer 2021".