UAE has shown it is a base for Israel: Lebanese strategist 

TEHRAN – A Lebanese strategic analyst is of the view that the UAE has proven to be a base for the Zionist regime to protect Israel's interests in the region.

Donald Trump’s statement that Israel and the UAE have reached an agreement to establish a formal relationship has sparked widespread controversy in most Arab countries.

Among the positions that were taken in the Arab world, the term “betrayal” was the most prominent, retired brigadier general Dr. Amin Mohammad Hteit says.

"The UAE has shown that it is a Zionist base in the region that protects Israel's interests, stabs Palestine in the back, and undermines Palestinians," Hoteit tells the Tehran Times.



In fact, the world, and the Arabs in particular, were astonished by the U.S. statement, and a question was raised regarding the tripartite agreement and its content, including details of normalization of relations, recognition, and cooperation between the UAE and Israel in variety of areas.

The Emirates has agreed to establish a formal relationship with Israel. However, delaying the annexation plan was a position adopted by the White House. Such a position was declared weeks before relations between the UAE and Israel became public. But, Netanyahu's promise to suspend the annexation plan is not reliable.

"The (Persian) Gulf states must be questioned about the huge amount of money they have wasted on their fruitless wars in Yemen, Syria, and Libya," Lebanese analyst says. Hoteit says that in this surrender agreement, the UAE did not get any concessions for the Palestinians.

"Even the pretext of preventing annexation is ridiculous because it is a big lie. It was Trump who asked Netanyahu to postpone the annexation for a time that would be more appropriate," the retired general points out.

He predicts that the annexation plan will go into effect but it has been delayed due to internal Israeli problems and the quality of the Israeli-American relationship.

"In fact, the Emirates presented Israel with a free gift for which it did not get anything. Therefore, the decision was harmful to both Palestine and the Emirates and purely beneficial to Israel," the Lebanese strategic analyst argues.

Regarding the history of normalization of ties between Persian Gulf Arab states and Israel, Hoteit points out that the secret relations have been established for a long time.

"The (Persian) Gulf Arabs have provided Israel with everything it wanted and opened their homes, offices, oil coffers, and their economy to the Zionist enemy. But the difference was that these relations had a secret character in the past," the Lebanese professor says.

However, the secret betrayal has been revealed, and the only change is that it has become public, according to Hoteit.

About Netanyahu’s repeated visits to Persian Gulf countries and their effects on the normalization of ties, the retired general emphasizes that the sheikhdoms believe that the real protection for them comes from America and Israel, while Washington and Tel Aviv want to “blackmail” and “milk” them, and when they are exhausted they will be left to their own.



On Trump's attempts to exploit the agreement, Hotetit rules out that such electoral paper be sufficient to compensate for the disasters that facing Trump due to his internal policies and his failure to handle the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the economic crisis.

Regarding the Arabs' reaction, particularly the Palestinians towards Emirati-Israeli ties, the Lebanese analyst believes it was not as much as it was expected.

"No demonstrations were organized, no one called for the expulsion of the Emirati ambassador, and no one announced a boycott of the Emirates," says Hoteit. "We have seen only some shy statements and positions that are not considered that will not be helpful."

The UAE is not the first Arab country to normalize relations with Israel. Certain Arab countries preceded the UAE in establishing ties with Tel Aviv. However, Hoteit believes that the UAE is the first to undermine the Palestinian cause.

"Those Arab countries that signed agreements with Israel at least could obtain something from the Israeli side,” he says. "So the previous surrender agreements were not fully harmful, while Abu Dhabi, by signing the Abraham accord, acted treacherously toward the Arab world."

According to the Lebanese academic, the accord will deal a great blow to the Arab world and is considered the first fully humiliating agreement with Israel.

Hoteit calls for a stronger and more decisive Palestinian and Arab reaction than what has been seen so far.

Commenting on the Persian Gulf Arab states’ aid to Palestine, he says it is not to the extent that reinforces resistance and deterrence power in Palestine because all these states are against the idea of resistance.



"If they provide something, it is delivered under Israeli-American control and within the accurate investigation to know that this aid is not used to support the resistance," Hoteit reveals. "The quantity of Arab aid is not enough to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinians, whether in the West Bank or in Jerusalem or Gaza, which is still living under the double siege."



"The Gulf states should be accountable and condemned because they have been silent towards Israeli crimes," the former Lebanese general says.

Asked about the states' aid to Lebanon, especially at this critical situation, Hoteit makes two distinctions, saying: Before the August 4 explosion, as the Gulf contribution to Lebanon, was zero, while after the explosion of the ammonium warehouse in Beirut's port, some aid delivered to Lebanon.

"But it is also not to the extent reliable and proportionate given the vast wealth these countries own."

He adds "The (Persian) Gulf states must be questioned about the huge amount of money they have wasted on their fruitless wars in Yemen, Syria, and Libya."