Exports of medical herbs up 120% in 4 months yr/yr

TEHRAN – The value of the Iranian exports of medical plants in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-July 21) increased by 120 percent compared to the same period last year, a senior official at Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) said.

According to Mahmoud Bazari, director-general of TPO’s Export Coordination Office for agro crops and processing industry products, the exports of the mentioned products also increased by 46 percent in terms of weight in the said four months, ILNA reported.

Among the exported items that have witnessed growth in the mentioned period Asafoetida, fennel seeds, coriander seeds and other extracts can be mentioned, which have been exported to various countries like Turkey, India, Pakistan, Iraq and Germany, the official said.

Pakistan, Turkey, and Iraq have been the main buyers of Iranian medicinal plants in the mentioned period, Bazari added.

The official noted that the exports of the medical herbs and plants have increased by over 160 percent in the past nine years.

Based on the Iranian Vice Presidency for Science and Technology data, Iran earns some $500 million annually by exporting medicinal herbs, of which about $350 million is related to saffron and the rest is the share of other medicinal herbs.

EF/MA