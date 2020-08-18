Safety of para athletes is top priority of Iran’s NPC: Tabe

TEHRAN - The health, wellbeing, and safety of the para athletes is top priority of Iran’s National Paralympic Committee (NPC), the top official said.

Iran’s NPC hosted an online webinar on Tuesday and secretary general Mohammad Tabe answered the questions vie the online conference.

“Our priority is the health, wellbeing, and safety of the para athletes. We are in no hurry to start the training camps since the Games have been rescheduled to 2021,” Tabe, who was appointed as Iran’s NPC secretary general on Monday, said.

Tabe replaced Hadi Rezaei in the position after Rezaei stepped down from his role on June 20.

“I would like to thank Mr. Rezaei for his services in the role. I have to say he will remain Iran’s delegation Chef de Mission for next year's Paralympic Games in Tokyo and will also lead Iran sitting volleyball team in the Games,” he stated.

The most sports activities have been suspended in Iran due to coronavirus.

“Whenever the Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters allow us, we will begin our training camps with stringent health protocols due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Then, our teams and athletes will start preparation for the qualifying tournaments for Tokyo,” Tabe added.

Iran sent a record number of competitors to Rio 2016, being represented by 110 athletes in 12 sports.

They took home eight gold, nine silver and seven bronze medals and finished in 15th place in the medal table.

The west Asian country plans to take a reduced team of 72 athletes to Tokyo Games.