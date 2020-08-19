Stationary retail sales fall 70%

TEHRAN – Head of the Iranian Union of Stationery and Engineering Equipment Sellers said the sales of the mentioned products have fallen up to 70 percent in the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 20) compared to the previous year due to the closure of schools following the coronavirus pandemic, ISNA reported.

“Although [the Iranian calendar months of] Mordad and Shahrivar [July 22- September 21] are the peak months for the sales of stationery products, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus and the closure of schools and universities, the stationery sales experienced a sharp decline; Thus, the sales of such products decreased by about 60 to 70 percent compared to the previous year,” Mousa Farzanian said.

The official also pointed to the ban on the imports of some stationery products like pens, markers, and polish corrector since the calendar month of Ordibehesht (started on April 20) and said considering the decline in sales and enough domestic production no problem is expected regarding the supply of the mentioned products.

He stated that the stationary sellers were not among the groups considered hurt from the pandemic and have not received any support from the government so far.

“It might cause serious problems for some of them. Our efforts for persuading the National Headquarters for Coronavirus Control to place this sector among the corona-affected industries also failed. Of course, the government does not have enough funds to help all units,” he said.

EF/MA