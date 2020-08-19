$240m earmarked to reduce pollution, natural resources degradation

TEHRAN – Some 10 trillion rials (nearly $240 million at the official rate of 42,000 rials) have been allocated in order to reduce pollution and prevent the destruction of natural resources in the country.

The fund operates using financial resources along with legal instruments with the support and participation of the private sector for sustainable development and comprehensive protection of the environment, which has so far taken appropriate action in this regard, Amir Arsalan Mohajeri, head of the National Environment Fund, explained.

According to the law, all fines, taxes, and resources deposited in the fund account are spent on environmental issues and prevention of destruction, he added, IRNA reported.

The National Environment Fund needs the cooperation of economic sectors, the private sector, and investors with the aim of improving the protection and sustainable development of natural resources and biodiversity, along with reducing pollution, and enhances cooperation in different parts of the country, he also stated.

