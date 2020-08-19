No Iranian teams allowed to sign foreigner

TEHRAN – Iranian football teams are not permitted to sign foreign coach and player in the 2020-21 Iran Professional league (IPL).

The decision has been ratified by the executive board of Iran Football League Organization on Wednesday.

“Due to the challenging situation of the currency exchange and the recent hike in the dollar's value against the rial, there is no possibility for Persepolis and Esteghlal clubs to sign foreign coach or player. These clubs can renew their current squad and coaching staff contracts ant focus on signing Iranian players rather than foreigners,” Mehdi Alinejad, the Iranian Deputy Minister of Sport and Youth, had said last week.

Now the organization has approved the decision however the current foreign coaches and players, who are working in Iran football, can extend their contracts with their teams.

The IPL new season will start in early October, Fariborz Mahmoudzadeh, head of the Transfer Committee of the Iran Football League Organization, had previously said.