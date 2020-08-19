Trump regards accepting Putin’s proposal as defeat, expert believes

TEHRAN — An international affairs expert believes U.S. President Donald Trump thinks accepting the proposal put forward by his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin would be an acknowledgment of defeat for him.

“Trump thinks by [accepting] this proposal, the world would get out of his hand and he regards accepting Putin’s proposal as a defeat for himself,” said Sabah Zanganeh, in an interview with IRNA published on Wednesday.

In a statement on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed an online summit with the U.S., Britain, France, China, Germany and Iran in a bid to avoid “confrontation and escalation” at the UN.

“The issue is urgent,” the Russian president said, adding that the alternative was “only further escalation of tensions, increasing risk of conflict - such a scenario must be avoided.”

The call was welcomed by some countries, including China and France, but Trump dismissed it.

The U.S. national security adviser Robert O'Brien said on Sunday that the Russians are proposing a summit with the UN Security Council’s five permanent members to try to “bully” the U.S. back into the Iran nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which Trump walked away from in May 2018.

The Russian president’s call for de-escalation came after the United States’ efforts to extend an arms embargo on Iran ended in a humiliating failure at the UN Security Council.

“As the U.S. gets closer and closer to the presidential elections, Trump gets more and more inflicted with overexcitement and behavioral changes,” Zanganeh said.

Zanganeh, a former Iran’s representative at the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC), also said everything the U.S. president is doing shows his inability in such circumstances.

“Trump’s numerous measures, such as inviting [others] to extend the Iran arms embargo, encouraging the Emirates and the Zionist regime to reach an agreement on establishing political relations, threatening to use the snapback mechanism and even changing the U.S. special representative for Iran, show his anger and inability in exerting pressure on the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he added.

MH/PA