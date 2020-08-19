“Cycling Wind” competing in Glasgow Short Film Festival

TEHRAN – “The Cycling Wind” from Iranian director Nazanin Sobhan-Sarbandi is competing in the Glasgow Short Film Festival in Scotland.

Produced by the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA), the film tells the story of a young wind that comes into possession of a bike, which helps the wind to blow even faster without expending much energy and to truly enjoy its time.

The festival, which is going online, will announce winners on August 23.

Photo: A scene from “The Cycling Wind” by Nazanin Sobhan-Sarbandi.

MMS/YAW

