TEHRAN – Esteghlal football team striker Cheick Diabate clinched Iran Professional League (IPL) Golden Boot.

Diabate scored two goals in Esteghlal’s 4-1 win over relegated Shahin in Bushehr and was crowned the top scorer.

The Malian player joined Esteghlal last season on a two-year contract.

Paykan forward Shahriar Moghanlou and Persepolis striker Ali Pour came second and third with 13 and 12 goals.