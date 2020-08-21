Over $38m worth of juice exported in 4 months

TEHRAN – Iran exported nearly 48,000 tons of fruit juice valued at $38.107 million to other countries in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-July 21), the spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced.

As reported by IRNA, the exported products included fruit juices, mixtures of juice with vegetables, fruit extracts, fruit juice essential oils, non-alcoholic beverages, concentrated fruit juices, citrus juices including oranges, grapefruits, grape juice, apple juice, and pineapple juice, according to Ruhollah Latifi.

More than 35 countries were the destination for the Iranian juice exports, including Germany, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Maldives, Australia, Canada, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Turkey, Pakistan, New Zealand, Russia, Norway, Turkey, and Kuwait.

According to Latifi, Pakistan with more than $9.665 million worth of imports stood in the first place among the top export destinations, followed by Turkey with more $6.525 million, and Afghanistan with $6.151 million.

As reported, Iran also imported 2,111 tons of the mentioned products worth over $2.101 million during the said four months.

Turkey, Brazil, Belgium, UAE, Spain, Thailand, India, and Italy were the main exporters to Iran in the mentioned period.

Thailand was the top juice exporter to Iran with 1,007 tons of pineapple juice and condensed pineapple juice worth $2.106 sent to the Islamic country.

