What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Farshid Maleki and Hamed Sahihi are displaying their latest paintings in an exhibition at Tarrahan Azad Gallery.

The exhibit runs until September 8 at the gallery that can be found at 5 Salmas Square, off Fatemi St.

Painting

* A collection of paintings by Farbod Elkai is on view in an exhibition Dastan Basement Gallery.

The exhibit named “It Is Possible to Stay Here for a While” will be running until August 28 at the gallery located at 6 Bidar St., off Fereshteh St.

* Vista Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Razieh Aarabi.

The exhibit titled “Plastic Painting” will run until August 28 at the gallery located at No. 11, 12th Alley, Mir Emad St.



Sculpture

* A group of sculptors, including Ghazal Ahmadi, Kimia Nurian, Zahra Mohammadi, Parivash Qasemi, Nazanin Jahanian and Arash Imani, is showcasing their latest works in an exhibition at Shalman Gallery.

The exhibit named “Peace Letter” will run until August 26 at the gallery located at 27 Kavusi Alley, West Rudbar St., off Mirdamad Blvd.



Multimedia



* Paintings, sculptures and photos by a group of artists are currently on display in an exhibition at O Gallery.

The exhibit named “Gem” will continue until September 21 at the gallery located at 18 Shahin St., Sanai St.

