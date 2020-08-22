Mohammad Mousavi turns 33

TEHRAN – Seyed Mohammad Mousavi, who is a member of Iran volleyball golden generation, has turned 33 today.

He has surprised the world in the recent years and is considered as one of the top four middle blockers at the world.

Mousavi, undoubtedly, has played a key role in Iran’s success over the past years due to his eye-catching skills.

Mousavi started volleyball 16 years ago when he was 17 and has won more than 10 continental gold medals since then.

The 2-meter player has won Asian Championships on three occasions. He has also claimed two gold medals in Asian Games and Asian Cup each.

Mousavi has also clinched three AVC Asian Championship with Team Melli.

As a club player, Mousavi has won several gold medals with Paykan, Kalleh, Matin and Sarmayeh Bank at the AVC Asian Club Championship.

He helped the Persians qualify for the 2016 Olympic Games for the first time, where Iran finished in fifth place. Now, he can play a vital role in the Tokyo Games since the Iranians are ready to win a medal for the first time ever.

Mousavi played for Polish team AZS Olsztyn last season and was named as the best defender of the PlusLiga season.

He has returned to Iran for the upcoming season.

Saipa hope to win the Iran Super League title with Mousavi.