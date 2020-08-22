COVID-19 postpones Tehran Auction to autumn 

TEHRAN – The 13th edition of the Tehran Auction has been postponed to a later time in autumn due to a rise in the number of coronavirus cases over the past few months, the organizers announced on Saturday.

The organizers had first decided to hold the auction on September 18 after a two-month halt, however, the rise in the death toll forced them to postpone the event.

Art expert Alireza Sami-Azar, a former director of the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art, is the director of the auction, which organizes two sales every year.

The first sale is dedicated to classic artworks and the second sale focuses on modern and contemporary artworks.

However, this year, the organizers are planning to combine the two sales and hold one auction in autumn.

A selection of 118 lots of modern and contemporary Iranian art was offered at the 12th Tehran Auction last year.

Hossein Zendehrudi’s painting “Voute Azurée” was the most expensive work sold as it fetched 32 billion rials (over $750,000).

The second most expensive work sold at the sale was an untitled painting from Manuchehr Yektai’s still life series, which fetched 19 billion rials (over $450,000).

“Am I Dreaming or Am I Awake”, a painting on canvas from Farhad Moshiri’s jar series was the third most expensive work sold at the auction with 16 billion rials (over $380,000).

Photo: Auctioneer Reza Kianian takes a bid for the sale of “Voute Azurée” by Hossein Zendehrudi during the 12th Tehran Auction at the Parsian Azadi Hotel in Tehran on January 17, 2020. The artwork was the top seller, fetching over $750,000. (Honaronline/Mohammad Namazi)

