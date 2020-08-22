9-year-old Iranian woodturner certificated to run museum

TEHRAN – Parsa Qazi, a 9-year-old Iranian talented crafter, has been granted the certificate to run a private museum dedicated to the art of woodturning.

By launching the museum, Qazi intends to present his art and knowledge to other children under the supervision of his parents.

The certificate of the Mobile Museum of Friendship of Nations Culture was unveiled during a ceremony on Wednesday, attended by the director of museums and historical properties at the tourism ministry Mohammadreza Kargar and the ICOM-Iran director Seyyed Ahmad Mohit-Tabatabaei.

The museum is planned to be a place for displaying Iranian handicrafts as well as training them, said Mohammadreza Kargar on the sidelines of the ceremony.

In the past, museums were thought to be large buildings, but now museums are operating in a variety of forms, the official added.

For the time being, over 120 private museums, which are dedicated to cultural heritage, are active across the country.

According to data compiled by the tourism ministry, over 8.5 million visited Iran’s heritage museums and historical sites during the past New Year (Noruz) holidays (ended on April 2, 2019), while this year’s Noruz holidays coincided with the outbreak of the coronavirus and the closure of museums.

ABU/MG

