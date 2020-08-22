Iran exporting nanoproducts to 45 countries

TEHRAN – Iran is currently exporting its nanoproducts to more than 45 countries around the world, according to statistics published in the Nanotechnology Products Database.

Since July 22, 684 nanoproducts have been produced by 30 Iranian companies, 259 of which received nanoscale certification.

Of these 684 nanoproducts, 215 were related to equipment, and 469 were related to goods. These products are exported to more than 45 countries, such as Australia, China, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, the European Union and countries in the region also were part of the export destinations.

The growth trend in the number of nanoproducts has been very significant over the past 7 years.

In order to create transparency in the market for nanoproducts and consequently improve the quality of these products and increase consumer confidence, and finally, to develop the market for nanomaterials and products, the Iran Nanotechnology Initiative Council grants nanoscale certification.

Nanoscale certification is granted to products whose manufacturer, in addition to complying with the mentioned technical requirements, complies with other production and commercial requirements contained in the company's regulations (including manufacturing or operation license, active quality control unit, presence of experts in the company, etc.).

FB/MG