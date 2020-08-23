Persian translation of “All Quiet on the Western Front” republished

TEHRAN – The eighth Persian edition of “All Quiet on the Western Front”, written by German veteran of World War I Erich Maria Remarque, has recently been published by Elmi Farhangi in Tehran.

The publisher had released the first edition of the book translated into Persian by Sirus Tajbakhsh in 1967.

The book describes the German soldiers’ extreme physical and mental stress during the war, and the detachment from civilian life felt by many of these soldiers upon returning home from the front.

The novel was first published in November and December 1928 in the German newspaper Vossische Zeitung and in book form in late January 1929.

The book and its sequel, “The Road Back” (1930), were among the books banned and burned in Nazi Germany. “All Quiet on the Western Front” sold 2.5 million copies in 22 languages in its first 18 months in print.

In 1930, the book was adapted as an Academy-Award-winning film of the same name, directed by Lewis Milestone.

It was adapted again in 1979 by Delbert Mann, this time as a television film starring Richard Thomas and Ernest Borgnine.

The story of the book is set in 1914 in a room full of German schoolboys, fresh-faced and idealistic, who are goaded by their schoolmaster to troop off to the “glorious war.” With the fire and patriotism of youth they sign up. What follows is the moving story of a young “unknown soldier” experiencing the horror and disillusionment of life in the trenches.

Another Persian translation of the novel by Reza Julai was published by Juya Publication in Tehran in 2019.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of German writer Erich Maria Remarque’s novel “All Quiet on the Western Front”.

