Muharram rituals being held under health protocols

People across the country hold mourning rituals during the month of Muharram to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS) and his loyal companions. The rituals are held observing healthcare protocols and social distancing rules due to the coronavirus pandemic.

President Hassan Rouhani has said that the rituals should be held in a way that it will not give a pretext to the enemies, but make Iran a role model for other countries and Shiites who hold mourning ceremony for Imam Hussein (AS).



