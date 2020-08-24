Iran’s presidential elections to be held on June 18

TEHRAN — Iran’s next presidential elections will be held on June 18, 2021, according to the deputy interior minister in charge of elections.

In remarks on Monday, Jamal Orf said with the Guardian Council’s approval, June 18 was set for holding presidential, council and midterm parliamentary and Assembly of Experts elections.

Candidates hoping to run in the next elections are to apply in early April for approval. The final list is to be announced by the Guardian Council in early June.

Under Iran’s law, an incumbent president cannot run for a third term if he has already served for two consecutive terms in office. Rouhani was first elected in 2013 and reelected four years later.

