Police seize over 100 historical relics in southeastern Iran  

TEHRAN- A total of 110 historical objects have been confiscated in the southeastern Kerman province since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year 1399 (March 20), a senior police official in charge of protecting cultural heritage has said.

The most ancient relics among the discovered objects belong to the discoveries of Orzueeyeh county, which dates back to 4,000 years ago, Seyyed Hadi Jafari said on Monday, ILNA reported.

Some 15 illegal excavators and antique dealers were detained in this regard and surrendered to the judicial system for further investigation, he added.

The big and sprawling Kerman province has been a cultural melting pot since antiquity, blending Persians with subcontinental tribe dwellers. It is home to myriad historical sites and scenic landscapes such as Bazaar-e Sartasari, Jabalieh Dome, Ganjali Khan Bathhouse, Malek Jameh Mosque, and Shahdad Desert to name a few.

ABU/MG

