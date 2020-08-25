Tehran’s Glass and Ceramic Museum closed for repairs

TEHRAN – The Glass and Ceramic Museum in Tehran has closed its doors to the public for one month due to some repair works.

The repair project includes parquets and exquisite wooden stairs as well as doors and windows, the museum’s director Hamid Vakilbashi announced on Tuesday.

All exhibitions and educational meetings will be held online during the time, he added.

Also known as Abgineh Museum, the museum offers visitors a wide range of glasswork, brickwork, plasterwork, mirror work as well as inlaid artworks that date from the 2nd millennium BC to the present day, all housed within an elegant Qajar-era (1789 to 1925) edifice.

The two-story octagonal structure itself retains a lot of charm as seamlessly blends genuine Iranian architecture with the 19th-century European motifs.

It was originally constructed upon the orders of the 20th-century politician Ahmad Qavam better known as Qavam-ol-Saltaneh for his personal lodging. It is situated a short walk northward of the National Museum of Iran on Si-e Tir St.

ABU/MG

