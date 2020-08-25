Manuchehr Tayyab, director of painstaking docs on Iran cultural heritage, dies at 83 

TEHRAN – Iranian filmmaker Manuchehr Tayyab, who was mostly known for his documentaries on Iran and its cultural heritage, has died at a hospital in Vienna on Tuesday. He was 83.

Earlier in January, the Documentary and Experimental Film Center announced that after a checkup in a Vienna hospital, Tayyab had learned about “a severe disease” in him and begun receiving treatments.

Born in Tehran, Tayyab moved to Austria in his youth to study architecture at the Vienna University of Technology.

After receiving a degree in architecture, he began studying filmmaking at the International Academy of Music and Performing Arts Vienna.

He directed his focus toward Iran and its cultural heritage in his professional career, making his debut with “Pottery” in 1963 about the history of pottery in Iran.

“Persian Sea”, “Isfahan Jame Mosque”, “Iran, Land of Religions”, “Lorestan, Ancient Land of the Kassites” and “Architecture in the Safavid Period” are among numerous documentaries he made about Iran.

Kaveh Bahrami-Moqaddam made the documentary “Through the Ancient Land” about Tayyab in 2007. Reza Mirkarimi was the director of the film.

Cinema Organization of Iran director Hossein Entezami offered his condolences over the death of Tayyab in a message.

“The loss of Manuchehr Tayyab, the great teacher of documentary cinema and the man of morals, is really unforgettable, but all his acclaimed works will be eternal in the memory of Iranian cinema,” he wrote.

Photo: Filmmaker Manuchehr Tayyab speaks during the opening ceremony of the 10th Cinema Verite at Tehran’s Charsu Cineplex on December 4, 2016. (Mehr/Ashraf Tabatabai)

