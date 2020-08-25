Tractor into Hazfi Cup final

TEHRAN – Tractor football team edged Naft Majed Soleyman to book a place at the Iran’s Hazfi Cup final.

On Tuesday, Tractor defeated Naft Maje Soleyman 1-0 thanks to 47th minute’s Saeid Mehri goal in Tabriz’s Yadegar-e Emam Stadium.

Tractor were reduced to 10-man in the 76th minute after Reza Asadi received his second yellow card.

On Wednesday, Persepolis and Esteghlal will play in another semifinal in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

Esteghlal are the most decorated football team winning Hazfi Cup title seven times.