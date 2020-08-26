TCCIMA calls for resolving commercial ID cards issuance, extension problems

TEHRAN- In a statement on Tuesday, Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (TCCIMA) called on the Ministry of Industry, Mining, and Trade and also Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) to resolve the problems related to the issuance and extension of commercial ID cards, TCCIMA published on its website.

The statement said that following the persistence of the Ministry of Industry, Mining, and Trade for changing the process of issuing and extending the commercial ID cards of the enterprises, the process for the issuance of the mentioned cards has been changed since the beginning of the past Iranian calendar month (July 22), and the process for the extension of those cards has been changed since the middle of the past month, and the mentioned processes are done through the comprehensive system of commerce under the supervision of the Ministry of Industry, Mining, and Trade.

It is while lack of the necessary infrastructure for such changes has led to some problems such as delay in the issuance and extension of the cards, and also making the card owners confused in following up the process in the related sources, that in general has raised many criticisms and dissatisfactions among the enterprises.

