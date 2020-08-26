Tehran City Council renames street after graphic designer Morteza Momayyez 

TEHRAN – The Tehran City Council has renamed a street after graphic designer Morteza Momayyez, who is considered to be the father of modern graphic art in Iran.

The street is near the Iranian Artists Forum and its nameplate was unveiled during a ceremony on Tuesday.

Momayyez family members, Tehran Mayor Piruz Hanachi and a number of artists attended the ceremony.

Speaking at the ceremony, the director of the Cultural-Social Committee of the Tehran City Council, Mohammad-Javad Haqshenas, said that the decision to rename the street after Momayyez was made to show appreciation for the artist’s contributions to the visual art of the country over the years.

Momayyez died of cancer in 2005 at the age of 70.

Graphic designer Saed Meshki pointed to the high number of artworks created by Momayyez during his artistic career and said, “It is a big surprise to see such an amount of artworks created by a single individual, while he was busy establishing the Iranian Graphic Designers Society and organizing biennials.”

“One can say all these are possible only because of his endless love to creating and producing artworks, something which is quite clear in his works,” he said.

Next, a bust of Momayyez was unveiled in the courtyard of the forum. The bust has been created by Iraj Mohammadi.

In addition, a book published in honor of Momayyez was introduced at the ceremony.

In April 2019, the Tehran City Council approved the renaming of several streets after contemporary Iranian artists.

Jeem Street in the Velenjak neighborhood was renamed after the actor Jamshid Mashayekhi.

Most of the streets that have been selected to be given new names are in the vicinity of the artists’ homes.

Photo: Tehran City Council member Mohammad-Javad Haqshenas (2nd R) unveils a bust of graphic designer Morteza Momayyez in the courtyard of the Iranian Artists Forum on August 25, 2020. (PANA/Helia Saeidi)

