Iranian animation “H2ope” to compete in two intl. events 

TEHRAN – Hoorakhsh Studio, an animation and game studio in Tehran, announced on Wednesday that its short 3D movie “H2ope” about the water crisis will be competing in two international festivals.

The animation co-directed by Ashkan Rahgozar and Negin Khajei will be competing in the Bucheon International Animation Festival, which will take place in the South Korean city from October 23 to 27.

It will also be competing in the Chaniartoon, Chania Cartoon and Animation Festival that will be held on the Greek island of Crete in Chania from September 11 to 20.

Rahgozar is the director of the acclaimed movie “The Last Fiction”, which was among the 32 submitted for consideration in the animated feature film category for the 92nd Academy Awards.

This was the first Iranian animation ever selected as a submission to the race.

“The Last Fiction” recounts a story from Persian poet Ferdowsi’s epic masterpiece Shahnameh. It is about Zahak’s treacherous rise to the throne in Jamshid in Persia. The young and naive hero Afaridoun will have to save the kingdom and its people from darkness. But he must first conquer his own demons in this portrayal of Persian mythology that reveals human nature.

An all-star cast including Parviz Parastui, Leila Hatami, Hamed Behdad, Baran Kowsari, Ashkan Khatibi, Akbar Zanjanpur and Farrokh Nemati have lent their voices to the characters in the production.

The world-renowned Iranian vocalist Shahram Nazeri has sung the closing credits song in the movie, which has been acclaimed at several prestigious Iranian and international events.

Photo: A poster for Iranian animation “H2ope”.

RM/MMS/YAW