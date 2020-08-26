Leader condoles demise of cleric Hosseinian

TEHRAN — Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has expressed his condolences over the death of Hojatoleslam Ruhollah Hosseinian.

In a message on Wednesday, the Leader lauded the cleric’s resistance, honesty and tirelessness in adopting revolutionary stances, IRNA reported.

Ayatollah Khamenei condoled the family, friends and colleagues of Hojatoleslam Hosseinian over his demise.

Ruhollah Hosseinian, head of the Islamic Revolution Document Center, passed away on Tuesday. He was laid to rest on Wednesday in Tehran.

Hosseinian had a history of heart problems and was hospitalized in Khatam-ol Anbia hospital on Monday.

He had served in the Judiciary in Tehran, Sistan-Baluchestan, and Mashhad while also representing the Islamic Revolutionary Court in the Intelligence Ministry.

He also represented Tehran in the 8th term of the parliament.

The cleric has also written several books on the history of Shia Muslims in Iran, Islamic issues and Iranian contemporary history.

