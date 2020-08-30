Imam Hussein (AS)’s sacrifice nurtured resistance to tyranny: Zarif

TEHRAN — Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has commemorated the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), saying his great sacrifice has ingrained resistance to tyranny and injustice in hearts and souls of his followers.

“Since 680 CE, millions of Muslims have commemorated martyrdom of Imam Hussein,” Zarif wrote in a tweet on Saturday.

“Honoring his great sacrifice has ingrained resistance to tyranny and injustice in hearts and souls of his followers for centuries,” he added.

Zarif also wrote a quote from Imam Hussein (AS): “I do not see death but bliss, and life under tyranny but misery.”

Shia Muslims commemorate the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS) and his companions with rituals that begin every year from the first day of the lunar month of Muharram.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh also marked the occasion, saying Iran’s consistency in resisting hegemony has roots in such culture.

“#Ashura (the day Imam Hussein was martyred) is not just a day in history; it is a constant momentum b/w right& wrong, dignity& humiliation, and liberty& coercion,” Khatibzadeh said via Twitter on Saturday.

“No power, no matter how cruel, can take this away from a nation ready to sacrifice,” he added.

Imam Hussein’s martyrdom is not only a source of inspiration for the Islamic Republic, but it also became an integral part of the Iranian culture.

During the first 10 days of Muharram, cities all over Iran are filled with black banners and posters in memory of Imam Hussein (AS), and people gather at mosques and other religious centers to mourn and cry while eulogists recite poems glorifying the martyrdom the Imam.

This year, the mourning ceremonies are being held in open areas to reduce the risk of contracting the novel coronavirus. These ceremonies are of great importance for people from all walks of life.

MH/PA