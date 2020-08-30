TPO preparing to hold Iran-Africa Economic Committee meeting

TEHRAN – Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) hosted a meeting on Saturday for making the necessary coordination for the upcoming Iran-Africa Economic Committee meeting, TPO portal reported on Saturday.

Chaired by the TPO Head Hamid Zadboum, the gathering was attended by the representatives of public and private bodies and institutions, as well as members of the mentioned committee.

In the meeting, the TPO Secretariat of Economic Committees’ proposals for expansion of trade with African nations were assessed and after necessary amendments, they were decided to be sent to the African committee’s secretariat at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for final approvals and for being raised at the upcoming meeting.

The granting of credit lines, the facilitation of trade infrastructure, the development of educational and technical cooperation, and the activation of joint committees with African countries were among the TPO’s most important proposals.

As reported, the Iran-Africa Economic committee meeting is scheduled to be held in the next Iranian calendar month of Mehr (starts on September 22) and Iran’s First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri is going to chair the meeting.

EF/MA