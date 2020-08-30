Ground broken for first recreational pier in Mazandaran

TEHRAN – Construction of the first recreational pier in the northern province of Mazandaran began on Wednesday, August 26, in the city of Ramsar, neighboring the Caspian Sea.

Some 150 billion rials ($3.5 million at the official rate of 42,000 rials) has been allocated to the project, which aims to enhance coastal and maritime tourism in the region, according to Mazandaran’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department General.

The private sector jointly with the province’s cultural heritage department general will construct the pier with a width of three meters and a length of 100 meters.

This pier is one of the 134 piers, which are decided to be built in the future across the province’s coastal strip, provincial tourism chief Mehran Hassani said.

The project, which will come on stream in one year, will also include restaurants, water sports space, and boat mooring.

Stretched along the Caspian Sea and Alborz mountain range, Mazandaran is a popular destination for domestic holidaymakers and it is home to more than 3500 villages and rural areas.

ABU/MG