Over $150,000 spent to restore Khorasan Razavi’s historical mosques

TEHRAN – A budget of 6.6 billion rials (some $158,000 at the official rate of 42,000 rials) has been spent on restoring and reviving six historical mosques across Khorasan Razavi province, northeast Iran, over the past three years, provincial tourism chief has said.

Some 12 historical hosayniyas (places used for religious mourning ceremonies) have been also restored during the time, CHTN quoted Abolfazl Mokarramifar as saying on Thursday.

He also noted that historical Mihrabs as well as handicrafts related to the mosques and the culture of prayer are being documented.

Mihrab is a semicircular niche in the wall of a mosque that points out the qibla; the direction of the Kaaba in Mecca and hence the direction that Muslims should face when praying.

Iran is home to countless mosques and holy shrines in the country, many of which represent a combination of symmetry, geometric designs, and vibrant colors creating an astonishing view which no visitor can forget easily. The architecture of the mosques in the country varies from one region to another. However, they often boast very complex structures in which color variations, tiles, and symbolic designs are utilized.

The holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS), the eighth Shia Imam, in Khorasan Razavi’s capital city of Mashhad, attracts thousands of pilgrims, who come from various Iranian cities, neighboring countries, and even across the globe each day.

Dozens of five-star hotels and hostels are dotted around the holy shrine. The city has also the highest concentration of water parks in the country, and it also embraces a variety of cultural and historical sites that are generally crowded.

ABU/MG