Iran urges world to pressure Israel to join NPT

TEHRAN — Iran’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Es’haq Al-e Habib has urged the international community to pressure Israel into joining the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Addressing a virtual meeting on the anniversary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) on Thursday, Al-e Habib said considering the Israeli regime’s destructive role in the region, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) should have access to the regime’s nuclear facilities.

The destructive role of the U.S. and Israel has prevented the realization of a Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) Free Zone in West Asia, he remarked, according to Press TV.

Israel, which pursues a policy of deliberate ambiguity about its nuclear weapons, is estimated to have 200 to 400 nuclear warheads in its arsenal.

The regime has refused to allow inspections of its military nuclear facilities or sign the NPT.

Under Article VI of the NPT, all parties to the treaty undertake to pursue good-faith negotiations on effective measures related to nuclear disarmament and the cessation of nuclear arms race.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Al-e Habib denounced the U.S. for playing a negative role in preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons, saying with 1,054 nuclear tests, the U.S. has had the highest number of such tests compared to other countries.

Pointing to the U.S. as the only country to have used nuclear weapons, he said the U.S. not only has no resolve to end testing nuclear weapons and join the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) but also continues to modernize and strengthen its nuclear arsenal.

Nuclear disarmament must remain at the top of the international community's agenda, he said.

The envoy added that the nuclear tests must be stopped since they are against the soul of the CTBT and commitment to nuclear disarmament as per Article VI of the NPT.

