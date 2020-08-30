Tehran-Sulaymaniyah flights resumed after six-month halt

The service started again on August 30 by Mahan Air, a Tehran-based private airline. According to the flight schedule, the once-per-week service takes off on Sundays at 23:00 local time [from the Imam Khomeini International Airport based on permission issued by Iran Civil Aviation Organization] and it leaves the Sulaymaniyah International Airport for Tehran on 23:00 of the same day.

Over the past couple of months, many countries, including the Islamic Republic, imposed travel restrictions to help curb the spread of novel coronavirus. In this line, incoming and outgoing flights have been suspended, and road travels restricted to a great extent.

The pandemic has taken a huge toll on Iran’s civil aviation sector with reports showing that airlines lost hundreds of millions of dollars because of flight cancellations during the busy New Year travel season in late March.

AFM/MG