Trade to be increased in region via Iran-Afghanistan borders

TEHRAN- Through launching Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan-Afghanistan-Iran (KTAI) corridor and Iran-Afghanistan-Uzbekistan corridor, trade activities will be increased in the region via Iran-Afghanistan borders.

India-Iran-Afghanistan corridor is the other transit path which plays a significant role in boosting trade via borders between Iran and Afghanistan.

Regarding the significant status of the mentioned corridors in the expansion of trade among the countries located in these paths, the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) is seeking to bolster trade via Iranian borders, according to the IRICA spokesman, Ruhollah Latifi.

On August 10, Iran sent two transit cargoes from Shahid Rajaei Port in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas to Uzbekistan through a newly established Iran-Afghanistan-Uzbekistan corridor under a pilot operation to assess the mentioned route, an official with the IRICA announced at the time.

According to IRICA Director of Transit Bureau Mostafa Ayati, following the successful launch of Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan-Afghanistan-Iran (KTAI) in late July, this time two trucks loaded with transit goods from Shahid Rajaei Port headed for Uzbekistan by passing through Dogharoon border crossing with Afghanistan.

According to Ayati, as a short and low-cost route to Central Asian countries under the TIR Convention, the development of transit corridors through Afghanistan is supported by both international bodies and the Iranian government and IRICA, in collaboration with Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), are determined to develop this sector.

“The pilot opening of this corridor indicates that Afghanistan is seriously determined to develop transit in its territory and connect Central Asian countries to the southern waters, including the ports along the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman (Chabahar),” he noted.

The new Iran-Afghanistan-Uzbekistan corridor can play an effective role in developing regional trade and cooperation, contributing to peace and security in Afghanistan.

Back on July 26, Iran sent two cargoes from Shahid Rajaei Port to Kyrgyzstan through the KTAI corridor for the first time to officially launch the mentioned corridor.

The KTAI Corridor was also established as a short and alternative route for sending goods from Iran's southern ports to Central Asian countries.

The corridor was launched by IRICA in collaboration with the International Road Transport Union (IRU), and Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) under the framework of the TIR Convention.

The Convention on International Transport of Goods Under Cover of TIR Carnets (TIR Convention) is a multilateral treaty that was concluded at Geneva on 14 November 1975 to simplify and harmonize the administrative formalities of international road transport.

Meanwhile, in 2016, Iran, India, and Afghanistan decided to jointly establish a trade route for land-locked Central Asian countries.

India sent its first consignment of wheat to Afghanistan through Iran’s Chabahar Port back in 2017.

Later on, in February 2019, the Afghanistan-Iran-India trade corridor for the trade between the two countries through Chabahar Port was officially inaugurated.

Two weeks ago, the seventh cargo ship carrying Indian wheat for Afghanistan with 352 containers arrived at Shahid Beheshti Port in Chabahar.