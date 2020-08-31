Air Defense Force at forefront of countering enemies, says commander

TEHRAN – Commander of Iran’s Air Defense Force says his forces are at the forefront of confronting enemies for their responsibility of establishing order and security in the country’s airspace.

“Due to the Supreme Leader’s decisions, the Air Defense Force in our country is at the forefront of confronting the enemies,” Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard said on Monday.

“The same way that the police are responsible for establishing order and security on the ground, the Air Defense unit has that responsibility regarding the airspace,” Sabahifard said, Mehr reported.

He highlighted the importance of Iran’s Air Defense Force, saying air defense units were formed more than 100 years ago across the world after a need for them was felt due to the use of aircraft in the First World War.

Pointing to the significant progress in the air defense sector after the victory of the Islamic Revolution, the general said the air defense sector has been prosperous and innovative despite the sanctions, threats and pressures.

Air Defense Force chief says Iran’s defense systems have been checked in difficult, real conditions and are ready for operation.

Sabahifard described as remarkable Iran’s progress in the field of electronic warfare, saying Iran’s defense systems have been checked in difficult, real conditions and are ready for operation.

“Today, in addition to monitoring Iran’s skies, our radar and reconnaissance systems are able to track the enemies and their activities in the region and beyond the country’s borders,” he said, adding, “These radars have been produced through cooperation and joint work among the Air Defense Force, the Defense Ministry and specialized scientific centers.”

The general said Iran possesses air defense systems such as Talash, 15- Khordad, and Mersad in low and medium altitude and Bavar-373 in high altitude. “These systems are made domestically, they can match the latest equipment in the world and they are in some cases even more advanced than them,” Sabahifard explained.

The commander went on to say that the Air Defense Force observes regional airspace and all the activities taking place in it. He explained that attempts were made by enemy planes to invade Iran’s airspace several times but they faced a strong air defense barrier.

Sabahifard also warned enemies not to try to harm Iran’s interests, and instead, try to use past experiences.

