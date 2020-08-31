Four European countries set rules for inbound Iranian travelers 

TEHRAN – Although Iranian airlines have resumed their flights to some European countries following months of suspension over the coronavirus outbreak, there is still no possibility of unnecessary tourist trips to these countries and Schengen visas are not currently issued to Iranian citizens.

France, Britain, the Netherlands, and Austria are among the European countries that have direct flights to Iran and have announced new travel regulations for Iranian citizens, ISNA reported on Monday.



France allows Iranians holding EU, Icelandic, Norwegian, Swiss, British, Canadian, and Australian passports to enter the country.

The country has recently eliminated the coronavirus PCR test for the travelers but still insists Schengen visas will not be issued until further notice.

Travelers are also advised to complete a health form, which is provided to passengers through the embassy and the airline, before traveling to France.

The 14-day quarantine also applies to all travelers in France, and it is emphasized that they must be quarantined at a specific home address during this period.

The passengers are not allowed to carry wheeled baggage inside the cabin on flights and wearing a mask is required on all flights.

These rules also apply to some extent to travelers to the Netherlands and Austria. The Netherlands has emphasized that the quarantine law does not allow the entry of passengers whose flight tickets are valid for less than 14 days.

Travelers from high-risk countries to Austria, who are over the age of 11, need to hold a health certificate with a negative coronavirus PCR test result in English, issued at most 72 hours before arrival.

The Netherlands and Austria have also stated that it is currently not possible for Iranian citizens to travel on a Schengen Type C visa.

The UK has allowed entry to Iranians who are holding EU, Icelandic, Norwegian, Swiss, British, Canadian, American, and Australian passports, as well as those with a residence permit, student visa, and even a UK tourist visas.

Iranian citizens need to be quarantined for 14 days after entering the United Kingdom.

Completing a self-declaration health form, which is provided to passengers by the embassy and the airline, is required, otherwise the passenger will be fined.

These regulations are mutually enforceable in Iran for foreign nationals, as in late July Iranian authorities announced new regulations and instructions for traveling to Iran.

Over the past couple of months, many countries, including the Islamic Republic, imposed travel restrictions to help curb the spread of novel coronavirus. In this line, incoming and outgoing flights have been suspended, and road travels restricted to a great extent.

As restrictions over the coronavirus pandemic have been relaxed, Iranian international flights to destinations such as Paris, London, Manchester, Amsterdam, Vienna, Dubai, Doha, Bangkok, and Kuala Lumpur resumed, said Maqsoud As’adi-Samani, a senior Iranian aviation official.

Direct flights from Tehran to Guangzhou in China, Moscow in Russia, Delhi in India, and Beirut in Lebanon are also scheduled to resume, the official added.

However, travelers need to follow the health protocols announced by these countries.

Most countries require a health certificate with a negative coronavirus PCR test result as well as self-isolate for 14 days.

Still many countries are reluctant to fully reopen their borders and only allow people with residence permits, work, or student visas to enter.

ABU/MG