Resistance festival to review pro-Zionist cinema 

TEHRAN – The 16th Resistance International Film Festival plans to review a lineup of films produced under the influence of the Zionists around the world in a special section named “Samiri Cinema”.

“Raising society’s awareness of the world films produced under the influence of the Zionists and screened around the world is high on the agenda at the Resistance festival,” the director of the section, Shafi Aqamohammadian, said in a press release on Monday.

“There is a difference between a Zionist filmmaker and a Samiri filmmaker,” he noted and added, “It may be that a filmmaker does not belong to a Zionist community, but nevertheless acts based on their goals and ideology, therefore, he/she is a Samiri filmmaker. This kind of cinema may promote concepts such as modern idolatry, womanizing, racism and even terrorism.”

“A filmmaker may be religious or liberal, but may make his/her film under the influence of Zionism,” he stated.

Samiri is a phrase used by the Quran to refer to a rebellious follower of Prophet Moses (AS), who created the golden calf and attempted to lead the Hebrews into idolatry.



Aqamohammadian said that the study of the enemies is one of the main goals of the Resistance festival, and added, “Resistance cinema audiences should have substantial knowledge of the enemies, and know how they instill the Zionist beliefs into them.”

The festival is organized every year to commemorate the anniversary of the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war, which is known as the “Sacred Defense” in Iran.

The 16th edition of the event is scheduled to go online due to a spike in the virus cases in the country.

The festival is scheduled to be organized in two stages, the first of which will take place during the Sacred Defense Week from September 21 to 28.

The second part of the festival will be held from November 21 to 27 to celebrate the anniversary of Basij Day, which falls on November 25.

Photo: A poster for “Samiri Cinema” at the Resistance International Film Festival.

