What’s in Tehran art galleries

* “Color… Sonnet… Rain”, a collection by photographer Robert Shahbazi, is currently on display in an exhibition Aban Art House.

The exhibition will run until September 13 at 72 Sepand St. off Ostad Nejatollahi St.



Painting

* Paintings by Hossein-Ali Ramezani is currently on view in an exhibition at Delgosha Gallery.

The exhibit will run until September 6 at the gallery, which can be found at 30 Mohajer Alley, Iranshahr St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Vida Heidarzadeh is hanging her latest collection of paintings “Metaphor” in an exhibition at Saye Gallery.

The exhibit will continue until September 2 at the gallery that can be found at No. 21, 13th Alley, Sanai St. off Karim Khan Ave.

* Idea Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by a group of artists, including Payam Yasini, Zahra Eishi, Hamed Sadre Arahami, Aida Razzaqzadeh, Abdi Asbaqi, Amir-Ali Momen and Tahereh Samadi.

The exhibition titled “Levitation” will run until September 2 at the gallery located at 26, 18th St. off Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

* A collection of paintings by Ava Shirjafari is currently on display in an exhibition at Hoom Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Doodle” runs until September 11 at the gallery that can be found at No. 2, 4th Alley off Qaem Maqam St.



Video performance

* An exhibition of video performance by Hamed Babai is currently underway at Platform 3 Gallery.

The exhibit titled “The To-Play Tool” will run until September 10 at the gallery, which can be found at 29 Shahamati Alley near Vali-e Asr Square.



Installation

* A group of artists is showcasing sets of installation in an exhibition titled “40 Minutes Interview on Eastern Whistle” at Soo Gallery.

The exhibition will run until September 8 at the gallery located at 30 Purmusa St. off Somayyeh St.



Multimedia

* A group of artists is displaying paintings, sculptures, and photos in an exhibition at O Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Light: A Selection of a Private Collection” will continue until September 21 at the gallery, located at 18 Shahin St., Sanai St.

* Paintings, drawings and prints by Ahmad Vakili, Reza Hedayat, Fatemeh Yusefzadeh, Nasser Mohammadi, Marjan Qoreishi, Sara Karimi and dozens of other artists are on view in an exhibition at Artibition Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Archive” will continue until September 5 at the gallery located at Qandi Alley, Sasanipur St., Golnabi St., off Shariati Ave.

* A collection of artworks in various media by Alireza Mehri, Sahar Hosseini, Jahangir Rezazadeh, Raheleh Rasuli, Narges Karami and a large group of other artists is on display in an exhibition at Naqshe Jahan Gallery.

The exhibit “Deliberation in Figure and Color” runs until September 1 at the gallery located at 9 Ayatollah Mahmudi St. in the Niavaran neighborhood.

