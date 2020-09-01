Number of real estate deals up 15% in a month on year

TEHRAN- The number of real estate deals in Iran has risen 15 percent in the fifth month of the current Iranian calendar year, Mordad (ended on August 21), compared to the same month in the past year, the chairman of Real Estate Agencies Union told Tasnim news agency.

Mostafa Qoli Khosravi said, “The housing market is now passing an acceptable trend, and we are seeing growth in the number of deals.”

In early May, the deputy head of the Tehran Real Estate Association had said, “The housing market is experiencing inflation and rise in prices, both in terms of rentals and sales, but the rise in prices is not going to be like the last year's sudden surge.”

Hesam Oqbaei said, “Last year when house prices experienced a 100-percent growth, rent prices rose by as much as 30 percent. Of course, this year we anticipate that rent growth will not reach inflation and will stay below the inflation rate.”

MA/MA