Parts of ‘world’s oldest’ protected area ceded to tourism ministry

TEHRAN – The ownership of 18 hectares area of the Ghamishloo National Park, which is said to be the oldest national park in the world, in the central province of Isfahan has been handed over to the tourism ministry as there is a Qajar-era (1789–1925) castle inside the park.

The tourism ministry obtained a title deed for 18 hectares of Ghamishloo National Park, of which 12 hectares are located in the protected area, while Isfahan’s department of environment has held the ownership for over 20 years, Iraj Heshmati the director of the provincial department of environment said on Tuesday.

The grandma of all national parks in the world, Ghamishloo National Park, lies near Isfahan and is about 83,000 hectares. Mostly cold-dry climate with high lands and pasture lands. Iranian gazelle and urial sheep herds could be seen in the area.

Unfortunately, the water supply is only dependent on rainfall which is not that enough that the local species can grow a lot in numbers. But they are tough enough to survive for now.

ABU/MG

