Iranian shorts to compete in Ukraine festival 

TEHRAN – Three Iranian short films, “The Cycling Wind”, “Don’t Worry” and “I Am Not Alice but Here Is Wonderland”, will be competing in the DYTIATKO International Children’s Media Festival in Ukraine.

“The Cycling Wind” by Nazanin Sobhan-Sarbandi has been produced by the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA).

The film tells the story of a young wind that comes into possession of a bike, which helps the wind to blow even faster without expending much energy and to truly enjoy its time.

“Don’t Worry” by Mana Pakseresht shows how a teenage girl spends her birthday alone at home because of the coronavirus pandemic, however, her mother, who is a nurse, has a surprise for her from the hospital.

“I Am Not Alice but Here Is Wonderland” by Mahdieh Sadat Ahmadi Soleimani is about Alice who lives with her family happily and she has friends such as the tree and the birds to which she is drawn. She has a happy family.

The festival will take place in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv from September 2 to 5.

Iranian stage director and film critic Hamed Soleimanzadeh was selected for a jury of the 10th Dytiatko International Children’s Television Festival in 2018.

Photo: A scene from “The Cycling Wind” by Nazanin Sobhan-Sarbandi.

