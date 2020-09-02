500 fuel-carrying vessels berth at Shahid Rajaee port in 5 months

TEHRAN- According to a provincial official, 500 vessels carrying fuel berthed at Iran’s Shahid Rajaee port during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-August 21).

Alireza Mohammadi Karajiran, the director-general of Ports and Maritime Department of southern Hormozgan Province, where the port lies, also announced that 498 ships carrying oil products have been loaded and unloaded at the port during the mentioned period, Mehr news agency reported.

Shahid Rajaee is Iran’s largest and best-equipped container port.

Enjoying the most modern container terminals and port equipment, Shahid Rajaee accounts for 85 percent of the total loading and unloading at the Iranian ports.

Given its significant role in the country’s import and export of products as well as transit and transshipment via Iran, development of Shahid Rajaee port has been among the most important development projects in the country.

The head of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) has announced that the third phase of the development plan of this port is going to go operational by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2021),

“The third phase [of the port] is expected to go operational before the end of the year and it will be able to accept ships with capacities up to 18,400 TEUs,” IRIB has quoted Mohammad Rastad as saying.

MA/MA